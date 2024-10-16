Smog (SMOG) Price Hits $0.0234 on Major Exchanges

Smog (SMOG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Smog has a market capitalization of $18.02 million and approximately $295,833.13 worth of Smog was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smog token can now be bought for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smog has traded 10% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Smog Token Profile

Smog’s launch date was February 6th, 2024. Smog’s total supply is 1,399,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,000,000 tokens. Smog’s official website is smogtoken.com/en. Smog’s official Twitter account is @smogtoken.

Buying and Selling Smog

According to CryptoCompare, “Smog (SMOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Smog has a current supply of 1,399,999,968 with 778,999,968 in circulation. The last known price of Smog is 0.02369164 USD and is up 2.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $230,435.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smogtoken.com/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smog directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smog should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smog using one of the exchanges listed above.

