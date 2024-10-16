Smiths Group plc (SMGZY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 18th

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.378 per share by the business services provider on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This is a boost from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Smiths Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SMGZY opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.04. Smiths Group has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $24.49.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMGZY shares. Barclays upgraded Smiths Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Smiths Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Smiths Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.