Slate Grocery REIT Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:SRRTF)

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Slate Grocery REIT Stock Up 1.4 %

SRRTF traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.30. 5,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,119. Slate Grocery REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71.

Get Slate Grocery REIT alerts:

About Slate Grocery REIT

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.