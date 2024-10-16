Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SIRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an underweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $32.50 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $2.80 to $21.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $47.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.25.

Sirius XM Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.17 billion, a PE ratio of 82.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.99. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $57.80.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a net margin of 14.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.266 dividend. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 321.21%.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 869,800 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $20,483,790.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 106,024,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,884,722.95. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sirius XM news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 869,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $20,483,790.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 106,024,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,884,722.95. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 144,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $4,573,246.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,282.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,682,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,111,000 after purchasing an additional 363,551 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the second quarter worth about $12,858,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sirius XM by 8.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,333,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,260,000 after acquiring an additional 353,860 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,866,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 490,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,747,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,542,000 after purchasing an additional 768,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

