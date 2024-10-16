Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Trading Up 0.9% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.12. Approximately 478,563 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 830,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.11.

Sintana Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$418.88 million, a P/E ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.09. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Sintana Energy

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

