Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Position Raised by Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 28.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective (up from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Allan B. Hubbard purchased 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.30 per share, with a total value of $61,901.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,738,557.30. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:SPG opened at $174.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.05 and a 1-year high of $176.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $2.05 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.19%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

