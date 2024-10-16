Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) PT Lowered to $20.00 at TD Cowen

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at TD Cowen from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 80.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Silvaco Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Silvaco Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Silvaco Group

Silvaco Group Trading Down 8.7 %

NASDAQ:SVCO opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. Silvaco Group has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $21.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62.

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 million. On average, research analysts expect that Silvaco Group will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvaco Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvaco Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Silvaco Group during the second quarter worth $899,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Silvaco Group in the second quarter worth $1,182,000. Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new stake in Silvaco Group in the second quarter valued at $3,596,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group during the 2nd quarter worth $640,000.

About Silvaco Group

(Get Free Report)

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silvaco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvaco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.