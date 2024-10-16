Siacoin 1-Day Volume Hits $15.86 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $288.53 million and $15.86 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Siacoin has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,959.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $364.35 or 0.00536121 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009032 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.55 or 0.00105289 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00028902 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.88 or 0.00227903 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00028965 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00075478 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

