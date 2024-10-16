Short Interest in Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX) Drops By 18.4%

Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the September 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF Price Performance
Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $30.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,660. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.28. Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $49.79.
About Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF
