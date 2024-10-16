Short Interest in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Drops By 24.0%

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 882.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 17,916 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in SelectQuote by 18.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLQT traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 737,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,594. SelectQuote has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.80.

SelectQuote ( NYSE:SLQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $307.21 million during the quarter. SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 10.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SelectQuote will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on SelectQuote in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

