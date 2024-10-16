Short Interest in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Declines By 13.7%

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the September 15th total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 346,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on KROS shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.63.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KROS

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

KROS stock opened at $60.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.01. Keros Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $73.00.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Keros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62,012.55% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $11,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,260,163.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,545,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,329,000 after acquiring an additional 113,563 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,525,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,772,000 after purchasing an additional 89,952 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,666,000 after purchasing an additional 176,803 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $36,576,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 28.8% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 378,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,311,000 after purchasing an additional 84,810 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.