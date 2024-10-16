Short Interest in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Increases By 5.2%

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the September 15th total of 116,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 429,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

KYN stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.82. 251,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,049. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.36. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $11.90.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, purchased 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 74.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.