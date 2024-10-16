Short Interest in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Drops By 5.8%

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the September 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 437,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

JKHY traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, reaching $185.96. The company had a trading volume of 22,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,341. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $186.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.73.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $559.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.