Short Interest in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Drops By 14.7%

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 250,400 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the September 15th total of 293,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP traded up $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.10. 22,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,483. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.24. Innospec has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $133.71. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Innospec had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Innospec will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

In other Innospec news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 6,602 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $749,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,358.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Innospec by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,115,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $401,670,000 after acquiring an additional 161,249 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Innospec by 98.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 120,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,841,000 after purchasing an additional 59,554 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec during the first quarter worth about $7,090,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Innospec by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 43,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Innospec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

