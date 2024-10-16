Short Interest in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL) Increases By 20.0%

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hycroft Mining Trading Up 14.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HYMCL traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. 20,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,652. Hycroft Mining has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.

About Hycroft Mining

Featured Stories

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

