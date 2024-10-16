Short Interest in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Decreases By 17.2%

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 565,900 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the September 15th total of 683,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 8.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $414,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 114.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 34.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HBNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Horizon Bancorp Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of HBNC traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,106. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $705.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.58.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.03 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.52%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

