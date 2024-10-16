Short Interest in Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Declines By 6.6%

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 191,900 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the September 15th total of 205,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of HTHIY traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.50. The company had a trading volume of 439,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,564. The firm has a market cap of $121.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.12. Hitachi has a 52-week low of $23.04 and a 52-week high of $56.65.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $2.15. Hitachi had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $14.19 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Hitachi will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

