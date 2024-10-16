Short Interest in GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI) Increases By 17.7%

GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 169,100 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the September 15th total of 143,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 973,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

GRI Bio Stock Up 25.4 %

Shares of GRI Bio stock traded up 0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,854,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,158. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 0.47 and a 200 day moving average of 2.70. GRI Bio has a 12 month low of 0.30 and a 12 month high of 142.87.

Get GRI Bio alerts:

GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported -4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GRI Bio stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GRI Bio, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GRI Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.23% of GRI Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of GRI Bio in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on GRI

GRI Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GRI Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treating inflammatory, fibrotic, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises GRI-0621, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GRI-0803 which is in phase I trial for the treatment of systematic lupus erythematosus; GRI-0124, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis; and GRI-0729 in pre-clinical development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GRI Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRI Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.