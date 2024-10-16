Short Interest in GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI) Increases By 17.7%

GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 169,100 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the September 15th total of 143,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 973,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of GRI Bio stock traded up 0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,854,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,158. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 0.47 and a 200 day moving average of 2.70. GRI Bio has a 12 month low of 0.30 and a 12 month high of 142.87.

GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRIGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported -4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GRI Bio stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.23% of GRI Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of GRI Bio in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

GRI Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treating inflammatory, fibrotic, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises GRI-0621, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GRI-0803 which is in phase I trial for the treatment of systematic lupus erythematosus; GRI-0124, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis; and GRI-0729 in pre-clinical development.

