Short Interest in Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Grows By 20.0%

Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Greggs Stock Performance

GGGSF stock remained flat at $38.00 on Wednesday. Greggs has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.54.

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

