Short Interest in Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Grows By 20.0%

Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Greggs Stock Performance
GGGSF stock remained flat at $38.00 on Wednesday. Greggs has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.54.
Greggs Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Greggs
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.