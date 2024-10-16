Short Interest in GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Drops By 15.8%

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the September 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

GREE Stock Performance

Shares of GREE stock remained flat at $6.20 during trading on Wednesday. GREE has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $9.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20.

GREE Company Profile

GREE, Inc operates Internet entertainment, investment, and incubation business in Japan and internationally. It develops and operates various smartphone games under the GREE, WFS, Pokelabo, and GREE Entertainment brands; and engages with anime production committees to develop original contents domestically and internationally.

