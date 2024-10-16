Short Interest in Foran Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCXF) Drops By 5.5%

Foran Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,933,200 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the September 15th total of 7,337,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 119.1 days.

Foran Mining Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FMCXF opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94. Foran Mining has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $3.40.

Foran Mining Company Profile

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned McIlvenna Bay project comprising 44 claims that covers a total area of 29,418 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

