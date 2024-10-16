Short Interest in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Increases By 16.7%

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,610,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 6,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Five9 Stock Down 1.8 %

Five9 stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,534,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -35.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $252.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Five9

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $42,561.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,964.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $42,561.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,964.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,617 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $228,662.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,372.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,130 shares of company stock worth $1,212,594 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 8.7% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter worth $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Baird R W cut shares of Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Five9 from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Five9

About Five9

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.