Short Interest in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) Expands By 22.2%

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of FPXE stock opened at $26.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 million, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $28.04.
About First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF
