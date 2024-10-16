Short Interest in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Rises By 20.9%

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the September 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

FICS opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.41 and a 200-day moving average of $35.21. The company has a market capitalization of $156.53 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.84. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.1032 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FICS. Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 53,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 113,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 690.7% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 128,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

