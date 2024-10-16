Short Interest in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Rises By 20.9%

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the September 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance
FICS opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.41 and a 200-day moving average of $35.21. The company has a market capitalization of $156.53 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.84. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93.
First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.1032 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.
About First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF
The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).
