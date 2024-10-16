Short Interest in Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Expands By 18.1%

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the September 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Experian to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Experian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPGY
Experian Stock Performance
About Experian
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Experian
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.