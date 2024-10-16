Short Interest in Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Expands By 18.1%

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the September 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Experian to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Experian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Get Experian alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPGY

Experian Stock Performance

About Experian

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXPGY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.19. The stock had a trading volume of 27,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,047. Experian has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $53.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

(Get Free Report)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.