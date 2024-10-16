Short Interest in Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Increases By 10.2%

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 671,300 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the September 15th total of 609,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 610.3 days.

OTCMKTS EIFZF traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $39.72. The stock had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.89. Exchange Income has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $40.16.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

