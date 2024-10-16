Short Interest in Eurocash S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUSHF) Rises By 18.8%

Eurocash S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUSHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 526,700 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the September 15th total of 443,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Eurocash Price Performance

Shares of Eurocash stock remained flat at $1.71 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71. Eurocash has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $1.71.

About Eurocash

Eurocash SA engages in the wholesale distribution of food and other fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Poland. The company operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Projects segments. Its FMCG products include food products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and household chemicals and cosmetics.

