Short Interest in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Expands By 34.6%

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the September 15th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Enterprise Bancorp Stock Up 2.7 %

EBTC stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.32. 20,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,765. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Enterprise Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $34.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.53.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $41.79 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 454,647 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,807,000 after buying an additional 19,918 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,592 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 14,563 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,010 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the period. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

