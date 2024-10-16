Short Interest in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Expands By 34.6%

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the September 15th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Enterprise Bancorp Stock Up 2.7 %
EBTC stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.32. 20,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,765. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Enterprise Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $34.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.53.
Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $41.79 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Bancorp
Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile
Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Enterprise Bancorp
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.