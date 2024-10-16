Short Interest in Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT) Increases By 34.3%

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,800 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the September 15th total of 77,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.
Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ENLT traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.65. 3,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,770. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.69. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.42.
Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.
Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile
Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.
