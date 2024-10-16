Short Interest in Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Expands By 6.9%

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,886,300 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the September 15th total of 3,635,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,050.4 days.

Emera Trading Up 3.1 %

Emera stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.04. The company had a trading volume of 153,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,282. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day moving average is $35.53. Emera has a 12-month low of $31.85 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Emera from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

