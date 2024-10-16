Short Interest in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Increases By 18.0%

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Approximately 14.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 157,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $202.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Dillard’s Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:DDS traded up $9.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $385.70. The company had a trading volume of 116,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.14. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $286.39 and a fifty-two week high of $476.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $361.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.88.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 34.29% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dillard’s will post 31.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is presently 2.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dillard’s

In other Dillard’s news, Director Robert C. Connor purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $346.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,682.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,051,960. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dillard’s

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dillard’s by 15.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,255,000 after purchasing an additional 52,974 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,696,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 99,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,881,000 after acquiring an additional 36,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 16.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

Featured Articles

