Short Interest in Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Rises By 18.8%

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Capricorn Energy Stock Performance

CRNCY remained flat at $5.70 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590. Capricorn Energy has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $8.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47.

Get Capricorn Energy alerts:

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas worldwide. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in Mexico and Egypt. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.