Short Interest in Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Rises By 16.3%

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,563,500 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the September 15th total of 2,203,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 76.1 days.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $41.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.92.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.092 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.43%.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

