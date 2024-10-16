Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Decreases By 17.3%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the September 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Bunzl Stock Performance

Shares of BZLFY opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $49.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.24.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

