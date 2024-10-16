Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Decreases By 17.3%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the September 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Bunzl Stock Performance
Shares of BZLFY opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $49.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.24.
Bunzl Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bunzl
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.