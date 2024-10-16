Short Interest in Breville Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BVILF) Decreases By 10.0%

Breville Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BVILF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 723,300 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the September 15th total of 803,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Breville Group Stock Performance
Shares of Breville Group stock opened at C$23.00 on Wednesday. Breville Group has a 52-week low of C$16.50 and a 52-week high of C$23.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.44.
About Breville Group
