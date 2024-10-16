Short Interest in Breville Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BVILF) Decreases By 10.0%

Breville Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BVILF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 723,300 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the September 15th total of 803,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Breville Group Stock Performance

Shares of Breville Group stock opened at C$23.00 on Wednesday. Breville Group has a 52-week low of C$16.50 and a 52-week high of C$23.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.44.

About Breville Group

Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Housewares International Limited and changed its name to Breville Group Limited in November 2008.

