Short Interest in BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX) Decreases By 13.9%

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the September 15th total of 58,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioRestorative Therapies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioRestorative Therapies stock. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned about 0.51% of BioRestorative Therapies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on BioRestorative Therapies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

BioRestorative Therapies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRTX remained flat at $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,945. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56. BioRestorative Therapies has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 63.02.

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative net margin of 6,898.28% and a negative return on equity of 107.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioRestorative Therapies will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

Further Reading

