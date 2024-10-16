Short Interest in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Increases By 9.4%

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 418,700 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the September 15th total of 382,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barrett Business Services

In other news, CEO Gary Kramer sold 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $28,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,689,085. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 35,133 shares of company stock worth $1,231,357 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Barrett Business Services

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 30,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 11.1% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 10.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BBSI. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research raised their price target on Barrett Business Services from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ BBSI opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. Barrett Business Services has a one year low of $21.59 and a one year high of $37.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.67. The firm has a market cap of $977.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $279.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.13 million. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrett Business Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Barrett Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

