Short Interest in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) Decreases By 8.9%

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 175,900 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the September 15th total of 193,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFC. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank First by 91.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Bank First by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Bank First by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bank First by 158.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Bank First by 167.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 23,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Bank First stock traded up $2.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.07. 27,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,911. Bank First has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The firm has a market cap of $948.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.92.

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $58.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.60 million. Bank First had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 32.18%. On average, analysts predict that Bank First will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bank First from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

