Short Interest in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Rises By 12.8%

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the September 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 626,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avangrid

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGR. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Avangrid Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.77. The stock had a trading volume of 480,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,131. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $28.75 and a twelve month high of $37.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

