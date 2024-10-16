Short Interest in Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Declines By 6.7%

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the September 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Assicurazioni Generali Stock Performance

Shares of ARZGY opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $14.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.98.

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions under the Generali brand worldwide. The company operates through Life, Property & Casualty, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

