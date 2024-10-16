Short Interest in Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Declines By 6.7%

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the September 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Assicurazioni Generali Stock Performance
Shares of ARZGY opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $14.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.98.
About Assicurazioni Generali
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Assicurazioni Generali
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.