Short Interest in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Increases By 5.1%

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,790,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the September 15th total of 6,460,000 shares. Currently, 13.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Arhaus news, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $104,070.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,816.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arhaus
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARHS. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Arhaus during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Arhaus by 716,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Arhaus Price Performance
Shares of ARHS stock opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arhaus has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $19.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 2.51.
Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Arhaus had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $309.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Arhaus Company Profile
Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.
