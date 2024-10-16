Short Interest in Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Decreases By 11.7%

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,230,000 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the September 15th total of 8,190,000 shares. Approximately 19.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 423,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.1 days.
Apogee Therapeutics Price Performance
APGE opened at $54.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 2.75. Apogee Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $72.29.
Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APGE. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $55,300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,868,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,173,000 after buying an additional 705,795 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,170,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,770,000 after buying an additional 399,646 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $20,267,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 836,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,908,000 after buying an additional 244,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.
Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile
Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Apogee Therapeutics
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.