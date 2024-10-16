Short Interest in Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Decreases By 11.7%

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,230,000 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the September 15th total of 8,190,000 shares. Approximately 19.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 423,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.1 days.

Apogee Therapeutics Price Performance

APGE opened at $54.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 2.75. Apogee Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $72.29.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Therapeutics

In other news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 7,335 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $298,314.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,690,916.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $2,249,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,354,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,162,804.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,665 shares of company stock worth $7,058,635. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APGE. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $55,300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,868,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,173,000 after buying an additional 705,795 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,170,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,770,000 after buying an additional 399,646 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $20,267,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 836,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,908,000 after buying an additional 244,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

