Short Interest in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Declines By 8.0%

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 672,900 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the September 15th total of 731,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of ATEX opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. Anterix has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $42.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.36. The firm has a market cap of $608.69 million, a PE ratio of -66.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.39). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 27.91% and a negative net margin of 441.15%. The business had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anterix will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anterix in the third quarter worth $411,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at $362,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Anterix by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised Anterix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Anterix from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

