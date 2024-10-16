Short Interest in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Declines By 8.0%

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 672,900 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the September 15th total of 731,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Anterix Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of ATEX opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. Anterix has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $42.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.36. The firm has a market cap of $608.69 million, a PE ratio of -66.90 and a beta of 0.83.
Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.39). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 27.91% and a negative net margin of 441.15%. The business had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anterix will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Anterix
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised Anterix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Anterix from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ATEX
Anterix Company Profile
Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Anterix
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.