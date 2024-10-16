Short Interest in Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Drops By 15.5%

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 228,600 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the September 15th total of 270,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Angang Steel Stock Performance
Shares of ANGGF stock opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.18. Angang Steel has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.19.
About Angang Steel
