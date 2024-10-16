Short Interest in Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Drops By 15.5%

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 228,600 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the September 15th total of 270,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Angang Steel Stock Performance

Shares of ANGGF stock opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.18. Angang Steel has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.19.

About Angang Steel

Angang Steel Company Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of steel products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its principal products include hot rolled sheets, medium and thick plates, cold rolled sheets, galvanized steel sheets, color coating plates, cold rolled silicon steel, heavy rails and sections, seamless steel pipes and wire rods, and other products.

