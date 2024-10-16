Short Interest in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Rises By 31.8%

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 937,300 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the September 15th total of 711,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, America’s Car-Mart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRMT. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 14.1% in the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 719,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,983,000 after buying an additional 88,899 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter worth $1,449,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 121.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 38,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 20,949 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 459.9% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 22,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 18,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter worth $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CRMT traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.00. 183,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,953. America’s Car-Mart has a 1 year low of $39.60 and a 1 year high of $85.68. The company has a market cap of $274.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.98.
America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.81). America’s Car-Mart had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $347.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. America’s Car-Mart’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
America’s Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer for the used car market in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.
