Short Interest in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Rises By 31.8%

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 937,300 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the September 15th total of 711,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, America’s Car-Mart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On America’s Car-Mart

In other America’s Car-Mart news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 813,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,979.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,582,363 shares in the company, valued at $68,041,609. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Joshua G. Welch acquired 23,255 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 148,955 shares in the company, valued at $6,405,065. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 813,953 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $34,999,979.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,582,363 shares in the company, valued at $68,041,609. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRMT. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 14.1% in the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 719,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,983,000 after buying an additional 88,899 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter worth $1,449,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 121.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 38,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 20,949 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 459.9% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 22,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 18,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter worth $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:CRMT traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.00. 183,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,953. America’s Car-Mart has a 1 year low of $39.60 and a 1 year high of $85.68. The company has a market cap of $274.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.98.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.81). America’s Car-Mart had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $347.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. America’s Car-Mart’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer for the used car market in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

Featured Articles

