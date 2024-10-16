Short Interest in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Declines By 8.5%

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the September 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 209,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Accel Entertainment Stock Performance

ACEL stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $11.57. 124,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.94 million, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.47. Accel Entertainment has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $12.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $309.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.24 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Accel Entertainment

Institutional Trading of Accel Entertainment

In other Accel Entertainment news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 3,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $37,846.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 429,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,612.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Accel Entertainment news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 3,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $37,846.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 429,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,612.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 7,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $83,318.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 423,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,451,380.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 98,258 shares of company stock worth $1,140,890 in the last 90 days. 19.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 7.3% in the second quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,848,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,004,000 after purchasing an additional 398,302 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,331,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,178,000 after buying an additional 36,316 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 394,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 8,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 17,929 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 7.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 117,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

