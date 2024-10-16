Short Interest in abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Declines By 15.1%

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the September 15th total of 101,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
abrdn Global Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of FCO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,688. abrdn Global Income Fund has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $6.63.
abrdn Global Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.82%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Global Income Fund
abrdn Global Income Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than abrdn Global Income Fund
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.