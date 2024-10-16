Short Interest in Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:ABLLL) Expands By 14.7%

Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:ABLLL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the September 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 stock opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 has a 52-week low of $24.26 and a 52-week high of $27.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.72.

Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.6172 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th.

