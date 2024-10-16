Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM)

Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Premier African Minerals Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of LON PREM traded down GBX 0 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 0.05 ($0.00). The company had a trading volume of 738,958,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,855,016. The stock has a market cap of £17.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Premier African Minerals has a 52 week low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.49 ($0.01). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.11.

Get Premier African Minerals alerts:

Premier African Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique.

Receive News & Ratings for Premier African Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier African Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.