Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM)

Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Premier African Minerals Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of LON PREM traded down GBX 0 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 0.05 ($0.00). The company had a trading volume of 738,958,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,855,016. The stock has a market cap of £17.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Premier African Minerals has a 52 week low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.49 ($0.01). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.11.
Premier African Minerals Company Profile
