Sherritt International (TSE:S) Price Target Lowered to C$0.35 at National Bankshares

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$0.50 to C$0.35 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Sherritt International Price Performance

TSE:S opened at C$0.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.26. Sherritt International has a 52-week low of C$0.19 and a 52-week high of C$0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of C$77.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.53.

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$0.04. Sherritt International had a negative net margin of 86.00% and a negative return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of C$51.40 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sherritt International will post 0.056213 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides.

